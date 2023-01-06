TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,449 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,764.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. 5,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

