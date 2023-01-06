TCW Group Inc. Sells 83,755 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 840,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,755 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Tower worth $180,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.07. 15,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,130. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

