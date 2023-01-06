TCW Group Inc. Sells 96,197 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,197 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of FOX worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,980. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

