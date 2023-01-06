TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,694,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

WBD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 111,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,327,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

