TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 177,516 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $19.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

