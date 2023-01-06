TerraClassicUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.15 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $197.85 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069014 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059551 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009214 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022881 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003830 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,041,813 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,991,024 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
