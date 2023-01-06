TerraClassicUSD Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $196.59 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00068630 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059720 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008999 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022750 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003865 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000191 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,046,318 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,001,297 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
