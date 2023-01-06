Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRNO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.90.

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

