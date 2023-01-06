The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Trading Up 1.1%

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 418 ($5.04). Approximately 1,085,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,253,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413.50 ($4.98).

The City of London Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,911.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 404.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 400.59.

The City of London Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £1,493.26 ($1,799.11).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

