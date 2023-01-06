The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.10

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.10 and last traded at $97.88, with a volume of 2102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.71 million. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.13%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,137 shares of company stock worth $2,176,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.