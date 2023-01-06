The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.38.

Shares of GS opened at $343.76 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $404.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

