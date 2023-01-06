The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,535 shares of company stock worth $9,603,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.0 %

HSY traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,639. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.83 and its 200-day moving average is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.76.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

