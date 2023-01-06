The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.55

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as low as $15.17. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 114,737 shares trading hands.

The India Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.28%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 100,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

