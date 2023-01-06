The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.55

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as low as $15.17. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 114,737 shares trading hands.
The India Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.28%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The India Fund (IFN)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.