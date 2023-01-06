The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.41% of J. M. Smucker worth $59,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

SJM opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.09. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

