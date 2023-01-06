The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of J. M. Smucker worth $59,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. National Pension Service raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

