The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.01. The LGL Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 798 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

The LGL Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Articles

