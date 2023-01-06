The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 0.11.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

