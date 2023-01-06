The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Trading 0.6% Higher

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.61. 6,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 27,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The New Ireland Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at The New Ireland Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $321,671.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 477,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,219.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 62,136 shares of company stock worth $435,750 in the last three months. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.