The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

PNC opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

