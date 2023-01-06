The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 38.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.