The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,807,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $337.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.73.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

