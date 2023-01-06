Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $523.34 and last traded at $530.30. 41,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,170,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $556.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $212.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $538.85 and its 200 day moving average is $544.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

