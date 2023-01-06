Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Trading 36.3% Higher

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 36.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.10. 878,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 452,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 192,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,734,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,186,838.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

