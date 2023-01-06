Thomas Wilder Sells 124 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.7 %

Penumbra stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.77. The stock had a trading volume of 201,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -269.23 and a beta of 0.48. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 67.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 33.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.55.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.