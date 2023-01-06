Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.99 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $161.14 million and $2.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00236351 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0159931 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,416,707.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

