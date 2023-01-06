Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

