TomoChain Trading Up 6.3% This Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $25.58 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TomoChain has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,902,400 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

