TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Trading Up 4.3%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.33. 108,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 111,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

TOP Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Institutional Trading of TOP Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

