Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.44

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.44 and last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 256702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$273.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

