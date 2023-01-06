Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $135.52 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

