Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Cut by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 5.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.78. 6,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,150. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average of $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

