Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $230.00 at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

TSCO stock opened at $219.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $10,444,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

