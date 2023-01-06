Traders Buy Large Volume of AT&T Call Options (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 612,913 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 453% compared to the average volume of 110,897 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,936,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,273,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

