Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical daily volume of 385 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 43.0 %

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 756,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,409. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.