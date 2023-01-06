Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $193.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.61.

NYSE:TT traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

