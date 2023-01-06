TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.37

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 3211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.
TravelSky Technology Stock Down 1.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelSky Technology (TSYHY)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.