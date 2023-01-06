Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $658.30

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 658.30 ($7.93) and traded as low as GBX 606 ($7.30). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 633 ($7.63), with a volume of 133,733 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 780 ($9.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Treatt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 644.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 658.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,854.55.

Treatt Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Treatt’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.31), for a total value of £160,393.68 ($193,245.40).

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

