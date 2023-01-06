Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 30,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 51,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Trees Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Trees

(Get Rating)

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.