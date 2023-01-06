Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($0.96) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 80 ($0.96) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

OTC TTAXF remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

