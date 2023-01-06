TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.18% of TrueBlue worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 40.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TrueBlue news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE TBI opened at $20.09 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $575.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

