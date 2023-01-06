Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $5.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 11,625 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

