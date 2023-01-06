U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.