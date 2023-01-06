U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on USEG. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

USEG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 17,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

