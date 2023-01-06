UBS Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,650 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

SHEL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) target price on Shell in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.55) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,355 ($28.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,695,139. The company has a market capitalization of £164.90 billion and a PE ratio of 502.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,359.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,259.02.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

