UBS Group Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $168.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $143.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

