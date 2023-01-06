Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Umpqua worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 699,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.96 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Umpqua



Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

