Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.37). Approximately 4,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.36).

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.65. The stock has a market cap of £186.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -0.29%.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

