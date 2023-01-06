United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.08.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after buying an additional 28,221 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $715,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 395,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

