United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading 1.8% Higher

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €19.63 ($20.88) and last traded at €19.52 ($20.76). 236,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.17 ($20.39).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($24.04) price target on United Internet in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.19) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.40 and a 200-day moving average of €22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.