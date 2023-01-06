United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $134.70

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $134.70, but opened at $141.08. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $141.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $808.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.72.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,456 shares of company stock worth $455,261. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

